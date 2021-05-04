'This Has To End': Sonu Sood Reveals Number Of Requests Received For Oxygen, Beds & Meds

Amidst the deadly second COVID-19 wave in India, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood revealed the massive number of requests he received in 24 hours for oxygen, beds, and medicines. The country is grappling with a raging second wave of the pandemic with lakhs of patients and their family members anxiously scouring for oxygen beds in hospitals, cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities.

Sood wrote, 'This has to End' as he shared the bifurcation of the 27,538 requests received. The Dabangg actor said that 70% of the requests came from the capital of India whereas 20% of them were from Uttar Pradesh.

In the following tweet, Sood stated that the situation of the country is such currently that "the people who are in the hospitals want to Get Out and the people who are standing outside the hospitals want to Get In."

I got 27538 requests today for Oxygen, Beds and Medicines.



Out of this 70% were from Delhi

20% were from UP

10% REST OF INDIA.



THIS HAS TO ENDðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 3, 2021

Situation of my country right now :



The people who are in the hospitals want to Get Out.

The people who are standing outside the hospitals want to Get In. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said medical oxygen being given to COVID-19 patients, especially in hospitals, should be used "judiciously" and claimed that there was a "shortage" of the life-giving gas in the country.

Earlier, this week, the actor who is winning the hearts of all with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic, took to Instagram and recorded a video while appealing to the government to think about the future of those children who have lost their parents in this pandemic. Sonu suggested that the education of these children must be made free of cost. Sonu said that there have been several cases as young as 10 to 12-year-olds who have lost their parents and their future now is a concern for our society.

(with PTI inputs)