'This Is Best Nation To Be In': Anupam Kher's Strong Views On Nationalism Is Must-watch

Speaking at the Republic Bharat Summit - Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan in the National capital on Friday, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher expressed a powerful take on nationalism. The veteran lauded the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a move under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75 years of India’s independence. The idea behind the campaign was to invoke a sense of patriotism in people's hearts and raise awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Anupam Kher lauds 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

"Recently when Har Ghar Tiranga was celebrated, how great it felt. In Jammu And Kashmir's Lal Chowk for so many years, the tricolour was not hoisted. This year, from every nook and corner of the region, videos emerged of people with Tirangas. Because they were told the importance of nationalism, of the tricolour", the Kashmir Files actor said while speaking at Republic's conclave.

'Best response is to not respond at all': Anupam Kher

Stressing his point on nationalism, Kher asserted, "We have given too much importance to a small minority who are less than even 1 per cent in our country. 99.9% of Indians are nationalists. We are not focusing on that, but our focus is on proving them wrong, we should not be there to prove them wrong because they are born wrong if they're thinking otherwise.

He said, "This is the best nation to be. This is the best, to be called an Indian. I've travelled almost every country and I'm proudly saying that."

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the work he has been doing for the country, the veteran actor said,

"I think that there is a specific percentage of people in this world who have a problem with Modi Ji, but I learnt from him that he ignores them. I get strength from that. People have been targeting him for one or the other reason, but he doesn't bother. I have learnt from Modiji. Every third person has something to say about him or his schemes. But for eight years and 13 before that, he's been working at it. I've never seen him tired or slouched. How does a person manage to do that? So if you have that person as an inspiration then, other people don't matter."

Anupam Kher stresses on raw truth of Indian Cinema

Anupam Kher spoke on the raw truth of Cinema at Republic's Conclave. The 67-year-old actor said,

"When India got independence, cinema played a huge role in uniting the nation. Cinema was the only outlet to feel better. Our films had songs, and comedy. And the trend continued for decades, but in the last 2 years, the trend has changed. The audience has undergone a change. The fakeness has been rejected," the actor said.

The Uunchai actor had a special message for the younger generation. "A failure is an event, not a person, failure is the biggest motivation to succeed if you take it in the right way. And you are all lucky to be born in India. No country has more freedom of expression than this country. Those who keep raising this topic, watch them stand straight when the American anthem plays," he said.