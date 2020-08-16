'This Is Dhoni': Undated Hysterical Video Of Sushant & Sisters A Hammerblow To Rift Theory

In an undated video of Sushant Singh Rajput which has emerged, the late actor is seen having jovial time with all his sisters, in what comes as another hammerblow to the 'theory' that he had strained relations with her sisters. The video was perhaps shot around when the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story story was released in the year 2016. It is seen that her sisters are jubilant as their brother was playing the role of former Indian cricket MS Dhoni in his biopic.

This comes after Republic accessed another video of Sushant Singh Rajput's last birthday celebration on January 21, 2020, with his family members in Panchkula. In the video, the actor is seen having a great time with his family. In one video, shot by his sister Meetu Singh, the actor is seen driving a car on their way to Panchkula. While in the other video, he is seen singing a devotional song effortlessly.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issued a nine-page statement hitting out at the slander campaign against them amid the legal proceedings and the investigation into the death of the late actor. The family slammed Rhea Chakraborty and her family, calling them ‘crooks’ and comparing them to scheming foreigners. They also expressed their displeasure at the investigation process and took a dig at the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut for his statements against the family. A WhatsApp snapshot leaked a few days earlier had also attempted to purport that Sushant and his sisters didn't get along - something that has been roundly dismissed.

Sushant’s family statement

The family quoted Firakh Jalalpuri, ‘Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar ye bata ki qafila kyun luta mujhe rahzanon se gila nahin teri rahbari ka sawal hai’ to begin their statement to hint at Rhea and her family and how they orchestrated the alleged crime and loot, while also sending an indirect attack on those identifying themselves as family members.

READ | Baba Ramdev prays for Sushant Singh Rajput, says, 'Family's pain is soul-stirring'

In the statement, they highlighted how they were from a village, and a middle-class lifestyle, and how they came to Patna to earn a livelihood. Sushant’s parents gave birth to five children, Sushant being the youngest, and took care of their education. They stated that their first daughter had ‘magic’ and went places, the second earned success in cricket, the third studied law and the fourth, who lives in the US, studied fashion designing, and then Sushant was born after a lot of prayers as they desired to have a son.

READ | Accessed: Unseen June 14 footage shows 'mystery woman', Sushant’s family raises questions

It was when Sushant’s mother passed away when he was 17 that his brother-in-law, Faridabad IPS officer OP Singh, took him to cinema halls and told him that he will achieve success in the film industry, and mentored him. The family alleged that they have not even been given time to mourn. They hit out at the attempts to brand Sushant as a ‘mental patient’.

READ | Fadnavis opines on feud between Sharad Pawar & Parth over CBI probe in Sushant death case

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Family questions autopsy; deleted messages under ED lens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.