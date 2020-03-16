Know How Deepika Padukone Is Being Productive During COVID-19 Shutdown

Deepika Padukone is currently one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The star has even made her name in Hollywood with her appearance in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and at several events. Many actors have been giving knowledge on how to stay safe from the recent outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19. Now Deepika has shown how she is being productive in the current situation. Read to know more.

How Deepika Padukone is being productive during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has reached to many countries across the globe. In India, it is currently said to be in the first stage where it is just starting to spread. However, owing to COVID-19, the production and shooting of several films have been stopped till March 31, 2020, as a precautionary method, as per reports.

With the decision, many actors are said to be free and spending time on things that they might not get to do due to their busy schedule. Deepika Padukone is seen doing the same in her recent post on her social media handle on Instagram. She uploaded a picture of her clothes and mentioned that she is cleaning her wardrobe and being productive as coronavirus has led to a shutdown.

COVID-19 has affected the film industry across the world. For Bollywood, Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association and Producers Guild of India has released an official statement about the filming. The organizations have mentioned that shooting will be halted from March 19 to March 31, 2020. The action is taken to prevent the spread of the virus among the works and actors, as per reports.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, which received mostly positive reviews from the audiences but failed at the box office. She will next be seen in 83 opposite Ranveer Singh as his wife in the film too. Her upcoming movie also includes the Hindi remake of popular Hollywood film The Intern, in which she will star alongside Rishi Kapoor.

