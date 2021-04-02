‘This Is How It Started’: Ekta Kapoor Shares Unseen Vintage Pic With Amitabh & Jeetendra

On Friday morning, Ekta Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and dug out an old picture from the archives. The vintage photo featured baby Ekta with Amitabh Bachchan and her father, Jeetendra. She was caught in a candid moment while she held the duo’s hand, presumably at an event. While the two stars pulled off suits, Ekta donned a raw silk dress. As soon as her post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. Tushar Tyagi and Mohit Malhotra dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, “Iconic,” whereas another fan penned, “A golden era.”

After sharing this pic, Ekta Kapoor announced her new project with Big B. Continuing her earlier post's caption, she wrote, "This is how it’s (hopefully) going. Finally working with the only actor I've been waiting to work with, who I spent my childhood obsessing over, Amitabh Bachchan." She went on to call it an honour to work with her uncle and then mentioned that she's welcoming new beginnings with Goodbye. The upcoming outing will be directed by Vikas Bahl and the director of photography will be Sudhakar Reddy.

On Thursday night, Kapoor also unveiled a teaser of actor Parth Samthaan's upcoming web series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. In the show, Samthaan will be seen playing the role of a gangster. Announcing the release date with an intriguing teaser, Ekta wrote, “Yeh wohi toofaan hai jo aaya hai Bambai ke samandar par apna raj karne. Meet Nawab, aapka Hero on 20th April on ALT Balaji.” (He is that storm who's coming to pass through the seas in Mumbai, to rule it forever).

Ekta further revealed that the trailer of Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu will be released on April 6. For this show, Parth had to undergo tedious training and he also gave a peek into his work for the same. Earlier, the actor had worked in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, once again produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show, which also starred Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Sahil Anand, Hina Khan, and others, garnered massive love from the audience.

