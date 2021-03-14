This Is What Athiya Shetty Would Be Doing On Sets If She Wasn't An Actor!

Athiya Shetty might be just a few films old, but the Mubarakan actress has already won several hearts. Athiya Shetty's movies have been a mix of commercial entertainers like Mubarakan and small budget films like Motichoor Chaknachoor. Having won numerous Best Female Debut awards for Hero, the actress showed a lot of promise. While acting seems to be her calling, she opened up about the one other job she would like to have on the sets of films if she wasn't an actress. In an interview with NDTV's In The Spotlight, she revealed what she does best apart from acting.

Athiya on the job she would like apart from acting

Upon being asked what she would like to do on sets if she wasn't an actress, Athiya Shetty instantly said she would certainly be a stylist. Adding to this, she said that she loves clothes and loves putting them together too. There seemed to be no doubts about the fact that she would love styling the actors on the sets if she isn't facing the cameras herself.

Her favourite designers

When asked who her favourite designers are, she said that she loves Sabyasachi and Givenchy. However, she said that she was not a brand person as such, and she loved shopping at various places. She mentioned that she liked shopping at markets for vintage glasses. According to the actress, she is certainly an "easy shopper" and loves all kinds of shopping.

Athiya's diet

Athiya Shetty also went on to reveal her diet and what she has in a day will have you surprised. For breakfast, she said, she has a shake which includes oats, coconut oil, protein shake, bananas, eggs, nuts, dates and peanut butter. The Hero actress admitted to having it only because it is healthy. She also thinks that it is the most disgusting shake ever!

For lunch and dinner, the actress said that she tries to eat healthily but is also blessed with a great metabolism so she doesn't hold back from eating what she wants. She said that she also works out to make up for it so it is not a problem.

Athiya's nickname during Mubarakan

On the sets of Mubarakan in London, the actress recalls that she was called 'McDonald's' because she would constantly be eating cheeseburgers and everyone would be surprised because of this, and wonder how she pulls off that great body while eating whatever she wants to.