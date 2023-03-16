This Is Who Priyanka Chopra Thinks Is The Next Bollywood Superstar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to come back to the small screen with Prime Video's Citadel. In a recent interview when asked about the next alleged superstar of Bollywood, she promptly took Alia Bhatt's name. Alia Bhatt's last release was her own production, Darlings which got rave reviews. Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan up for a release this year.

Priyanka on Alia's stardom

At this year's South by South West festival, Priyanka was asked to name a Bollywood actress who could be dubbed the next major superstar of the industry. The exact words the interviewer used were, "Someone who is right at the cusp but you're like 'watch out for this person' ". Priyanka was very upfront about Alia Bhatt being the name on her mind. However, she reflected on Alia Bhatt's already massive stardom and concluded that the mother of 1 is already a superstar in her own right.

Priyanka on Alaya Furniturewala

In continuation to her musings, Priyanka also took Alaya Furniturewala's name. She said, "I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a new perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years." Alaya was last seen in Kartik Aryan-starrer Freddy.

Priyanka in Citadel

Prime Video's Citadel co-stars Richard Madden. Chopra is playing the role of spy Nadia Sinh. The series is all set for a release on April 28. The series has parallelly begun spin-offs in several countries. The Indian installment will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chopra also has romantic-comedy drama Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion up for a release later this year.