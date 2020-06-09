Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Childhood Pic Of Rishi, Ritu & Randhir Will Brighten Your Day

The Kapoors are among the well-known and oldest filmy families in Bollywood. The family always manages to take the internet by storm in any way possible. Be it their family get-together or be their adorable childhood pics, these posts always make fans go ‘aww’ whenever they are up on the internet. As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon a major throwback picture of this adorable family which is too cute to miss.

A major childhood picture of Rishi Kapoor along with siblings Ritu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor has sent fans in a tizzy. In the picture, baby Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing a yellow jumper along with a blue jacket. Rishi can be seen adorably holding the telephone on his ear. While his sister, Ritu Kapoor can be seen sporting a yellow frock. She can be seen cutely posing for the camera and Randhir Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a half sleeves shirt and shorts and is giving a candid pose. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: Bollywood Direct, Instagram)

Fans react

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post also went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Fans were very happy to see this adorable picture of the trio. Some of them wrote, “They were cute,” “they looked completely adorable,” “this picture has made my day,” Check out a few more comments below.

For decades, the Kapoors have been entertaining fans. Actor Rishi Kapoor, however, left many fans heartbroken as he breathed his last on April 30, 2020, and died of cancer. Rishi Kapoor died in April, but Ritu Nanda passed away in January 2020 of cancer. She was the least noticeable of the Kapoors, as she did not choose to enter the world of Bollywood.

Her siblings Rishi and Randhir went on to become actors and take the legacy forward. For the unknown, Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv, Ritu and Reema are the children of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. This rare picture of the trio from their childhood and it is all things cute and is sure going to be loved by fans.

