THIS Popular Actor Rejected Annu Kapoor's Role In Vicky Donor; Read Proof

The incredible success of Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film 'Vicky Donor' is not a surprise for anyone and the actor's amazing chemistry with Annu Kapoor in the film was also the most talked-about aspect. But did you know that someone else was approached to play Dr. Baldev Chaddha and not Annu Kapoor. Any guesses? Well, it was Munna Bhai MBBS's Dr. J. C. Asthana a.k.a Boman Irani.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Boman Irani said: “I do regret not being able to do this film. I was offered the part of Dr Baldev Chaddha (that was played Annu Kapoor in the film). I loved the story and my character, but did not have dates at that time. Tried managing things, but it did not work out and I had to let go of the offer."

“When I watched the film later, I felt that no one could have played the character of Dr Baldev Chaddha better than Annu Kapoor. He was fabulous in the film. It does feel bad letting go of such an offer, but then such things happen with everyone. This might happen to me in the future too, so regretting every time won’t help much. But then you must acknowledge the other person’s effort…,” Boman added.

I'm not going to do cut and paste job: Boman

When Boman Irani approaches a new character, he unlearns whatever tricks he has learnt over the years because the actor says it'd be tragic if the audience feels he has done a "cut and paste job". With an experience of more than 15 years and several memorable characters in films like "Munna Bhai MBBS" to "3 Idiots", Boman says when someone approaches him with a role he can never do an ordinary, convenient job.



"I'm driven by childishness, naughtiness and a certain responsibility to the makers, so I'm not going to do cut and paste job. The approach is to be fresh. I might have an ego to never be repetitive. What's the point if people feel 'Hey we have seen him do this before?' It's important to me that my self-esteem or self-worth should never be judged by a cut and paste job. It's no fun," Boman told PTI in an interview.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

