THIS Unseen Pic Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Is Cuteness Galore; Take A Look

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned a year older on Friday, November 5. On the special occasion, Indian cricketer K L Rahul took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an unseen picture featuring Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma. In the picture, Anushka and Rahul can be seen seated on a massive swing, while Virat helped spin it. See the rare picture below.

K L Rahul wishes Virat Kohli with an unseen picture

Taking to his IG story, K L Rahul dropped a snap where Anushka Sharma was seen donning a pair of black shorts which she teamed up with a grey top, while Virat Kohli sported a salmon-colored t-shirt with denim shorts. The duo completed their casual look by adding a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, K L Rahul also opted for a casual outfit. As for the caption, Rahul simply wrote, "Happy birthday, Skip" with a heart emoticon.

Anushka Sharma wished Virat Kohli through a special message. She dropped an adorable picture from their recent Diwali celebration from the UAE and penned a lengthy note. She wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. The courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!"

Virat's birthday coincides with Rahul's girlfriend and actor Athiya Shetty's birthday. To wish Athiya, Rahul dropped a series of pictures with the Hero actor and officially confirmed their relationship. He wrote, "Happy birthday my (love) @athiyashetty." Anushka also wished Athiya by dropping a picture on her IG story.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, K L Rahul, and Athiya Shetty share a close bond. Anushka, along with her daughter Vamika, and Athiya had accompanied the sportsmen for the ICC World Test Championship 2021. They stayed back to support them in the UAE.

