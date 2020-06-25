This Unseen Pic Of The Day Shows How Stylish Tabu Was, Even As A Teenager

Over the years, Tabu has established herself as one of the finest actors in the film industry. The actor kickstarted her journey with the Sagar Sarhadi directorial movie Bazaar in the year 1982. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor who has been a part of some critically acclaimed movies. Recently, a throwback unseen picture of the actor has been going viral on social media which shows her stunning evolution from a lovely teenager to an elegant diva.

A teenage Tabu strikes a wonderful pose

The post has a collage of her two pictures, one from her teenage years and other from her present years. A teenage Tabu can be seen all smiles as she strikes a beautiful pose. She can be seen donning a black hat along with a yellow checkered outfit.

The Andhadhun actor has her style statement on point right from her teenage years as her attire also has a sheer white collar and a red ribbon. Going by her delightful expressions, the Drishyam actor was truly destined to become a talented performer. While another picture has an ethereal picture of the actor from her present years.

She can be seen striking a pose from one of her earlier photoshoot wherein the actor is nothing short of visual delight. The actor can be seen sporting a classy formal wear wherein she has paired up a white full-sleeved shirt with red pants. But it is her beautiful long wavy curls that are adding to the glam quotient of the entire look. By looking at these two pictures, one can truly say that the actor has aged like a fine wine. Take a look at the unseen pictures of the Amdhani Athani Karcha Rupaiya actor.

Tabu will be seen in the film A Suitable Boy

Talking about the actor's works, she has also received several accolades and awards for her contributions to the film industry, including the prestigious Padma Shri Award. The Fitoor actor has also been a part of several international projects like The Namesake and Life Of Pi. These films went on to bring her acclaim from the international film industry as well. On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the movie, A Suitable Boy opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is based on a novel by Vikram Seth of the same name.

