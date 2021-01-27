This Unseen Picture From Varun-Natasha Wedding Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24 in a private wedding ceremony. The couple had invited close friends and family at the wedding. Varun shared only some selected pictures from the wedding. Here's an unseen picture from Varun Dhawan's wedding that will surely melt your heart.

An unseen picture from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding

Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug's Mansion Palace resort. The wedding had a strict 'No cellphones policy' as per Natasha's wish. However, we found a picture of the wedding which wasn't shared by the couple. In the picture, Natasha is seen struggling to put the garland in Varun's neck. Varun's friends have picked him up in the air while Natasha is seen jumping to do the task. The two were seen enjoying the moment with their family and friends. Natasha and Varun wore a matching ivory lehenga and Sherwani set which was designed by designer Manish Malhotra. Take a look at the adorable picture here:

Several fan pages shared Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding photos on their social media handles. They shared pictures of the couple with their family and friends at the wedding. Swipe right to see Varun ride a bike and make his entry with the Baraat.

A sneak peek into Varun Dhawan's Instagram

On Monday, January 25, Varun shared a couple of pictures from their wedding. In the first picture the couple were seen laughing over something while in the second, they were seen taking the Saath Pheras. Varun wrote, "life long love just became official" in his caption. Celebrities from Btown and the South Indian film industry wished Varun in huge numbers. He also shared a picture from his Haldi ceremony. Varun was seen flaunting his biceps as he was filled with haldi all over his body. Along with that, he also shared a picture with his friends posing with him at the ceremony. All of them were seen holding t-shirts with different names written on them based on varied film characters of Varun.

He shared a few pictures from their Mehandi ceremony. Varun and Natasha were dressed in white minimalist lehenga and sherwani and he kissed her on her cheeks in the picture. In the third picture, Natasha poses elegantly like a bride as she gets her Mehandi done. Take a look at the pictures here.

