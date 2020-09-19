Shekhar Suman Turns Up The Heat On Bollywood, Says 'those In Video, Need To Face Brunt'

Actor Shekhar Suman who has been strongly advocating for the 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' campaign, spoke to Republic TV on Saturday on the Bollywood drug cartel and the 2019 video from a Bollywood party that has been facing the scrutiny of the NCB saying that those responsible for it 'need to face the brunt of it.'

"There are so many people involved in this and they further have a nexus with peddlers. I am surprised that the video like this was in the public domain for a year now. Why wasn't any action taken then? It is one year too late. I guess now are looking into the authenticity of the video and then they will get to the bottom of it. What's the truth behind it," said Shekhar Suman.

"Whatever has emerged from this nexus, those arrested, it's a comment on the fact that how much all of us in the society have taken to drugs. It needs to be tackled asap. As far as the video is concerned, those who uploaded it, need to face the brunt of it. They need to face the music," said Shekhar Suman.

NCB to check the authenticity of the video

On Saturday, SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Manjinder Sirsa met with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana after the agency took cognisance of his complaint against director/producer Karan Johar, and other big Bollywood stars for allegedly organizing a drug party. Asthana has assured Sirsa that those involved in hosting the alleged drug party would be arrested, he said, adding that his complaint has reached the Mumbai police and a proper investigation would be conducted this time.

Meanwhile, NCB sources have informed RepublicTV that they will send the video of the 2019 Bollywood party to the Forensics to get its authenticity checked. "We will send the video to a forensic lab to check the authenticity of the video. Will take the probe forward once the authenticity of the video is proven," top NCB sources told Republic TV.

