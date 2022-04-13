Through 'Sardar Udham,' Vicky Kaushal Pays Tribute To Victims Of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place 103 years back on April 13, 1919. One of the darkest moments in the history of India, the massacre happened after Brigadier-General Reginald Edward Harry Dyer ordered 50 British Indian Army soldiers to open fire on hundreds of peaceful protestors. While many were killed, others jumped into a well in order to save themselves.

Paying tribute to all the victims on the incident's anniversary, Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his biographical drama film Sardar Udham, which chronicled the life of the eponymous freedom fighter as he avenged the martyred by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London.

Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 13, Vicky dropped a still from the film encapsulating the horrors of the tragic day. In the caption, he wrote, "In remembrance. 13-4-1919. #jallianwalabaghmassacre." Take a look.

His post drew many reactions from netizens, as they looked back at the tragic day, and saluted the actor for his trailblazing performance in Sardar Udham. Actor Ali Fazal also reacted to his post and wrote, "This scene remains etched for time forever." Lauding Kaushal for his work in the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Ammy Virk wrote, "bhaji bahut bahut jyada pyaar te satkaar es film layi....sachi love u bhaji."

The 2021 historical film received several accolades and recognitions for its powerful storyline, and performances among other things. It was named the 'Best Hindi film with a social message' of 2021 by Forbes, while also bagging six awards at the FOI Online Awards. Apart from Vicky, the film also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles. It premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by paying homage to those martyred. He tweeted, "Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year.”

Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year. https://t.co/zjqdqoD0q2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ VICKYKAUSHAL09/ PTI)