This Throwback Pic Of Kareena Kapoor Posing Next To Her Wax Statue Is Unmissable

Bollywood’s Heroine Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to amaze her fans. Like many other actors, Kareena, who recently made a debut on Instagram, also likes to keep updating her fans with several posts on her social media accounts. Recently, a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor posing next to her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, Northern England, has been doing the rounds. Take a look:

This throwback picture of Kareena with her wax statue is too adorable

The picture shows Kareena Kapoor Khan looking beautiful in the golden saree designed by her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, her wax replica sports her look in blacktop and harem pants which was her Jab We Met look. On seeing her wax figure for the first time back in 2011, Kareena had said that it was an honour and a privilege for her to have her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. This was a moment of pride for Indian cinema, she further added.

Apart from this, a few years ago Kareena Kapoor Khan restyled her wax statue in August 2014. Reportedly, she had given her 'Chammak Challo' saree to the museum authorities while on her trip to London. Her new wax statue was draped in a red saree which resembled Kareena from the song 'Chammak Challo' from the film RA.One.

On the professional front

On the work front, the Veere Di Wedding actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and debutant Radhika Madan. She will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha which also features Aamir Khan in the lead role. Reportedly, the film will be an adaption of an American drama, Forest Grump. The film will also have actors Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupati in the lead roles.

