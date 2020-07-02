Akshay Kumar Smiles From Ear-to Ear In BTS Photo From His Film; Guess Which One?

Director Anees Bazmee took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Akshay Kumar. In his 'Throwback Thursday' post, Anees Bazmee shared one of their BTS pics from the film, Thank You. Anees expressed that Akshay is really fun to be around on set.

As seen in the photo, the director-actor duo is caught in a candid moment, as they interact with each other on the sets of the film. Anees Bazmee also has a mic in his hand, whereas another member, presumably from the team, can be seen in the frame behind. Bazmee, in the caption, further wrote, "Here's a picture of us sharing a light moment on the shoot."

Akshay Kumar & Anees Bazmee's throwback pic:

Also Read | Confirmed! Vaani Kapoor 'super thrilled' to star opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'

Also Read |Ajay Devgn calls Akshay Kumar's saree look 'graceful', praises 'Laxmmi Bomb' script

Akshay Kumar's films

Anees Bazmee's directorial, Welcome yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Akshay charmed the audience with his comic role in Welcome. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor among others.

Akshay Kumar has also worked with Anees for the film, Singh Is Kinng. The film is a 2008 comedy-drama, which features Akshay, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Ranvir Shorey among others. The Sooryavanshi actor won many hearts with his happy and notorious antics in the film. The songs from the movie like Ji Karda and Teri Ore have hit a million views online.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Movies Featuring Stunning Locations You Must Check Out

On the work front

Anees Bazmee's upcoming direction titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. A lot of BTS pics from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 surfaced on the internet, which excited fans to watch Kiara-Kartik together. Anees Bazmee, along with the team was shooting in Lucknow. However, due to the lockdown, the filming has been postponed.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is all set for the digital release of his upcoming film, Laxxmi Bomb. Akshay Kumar recently, in a virtual press conference with PTI said, "To be honest, today I am excited about this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres' first birthright. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority."

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' & Other 6 Movie Releases To Look Out For On Disney+ Hotstar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.