Throwback Thursday | Guess This Veteran Singer Who Sang Her 1st Song For Radio 80 Yrs Ago

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Nightingale of India, has been winning hearts with her melodious voice for the past 80 years. She is one of the most respected and best known play-back singers in the country. As the veteran artist is also an active social media user, she recently reminisced about her first-ever radio performance, which marked the beginning of her career.

Taking to her social media handle, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar took a ride down her memory lane and shared a decades-old picture of herself. The picture saw a young Lata Mangeshkar sporting two braids while innocence was evident on her face as she looked in the camera. Sharing the monochrome photo, Lata Mangeshkar recollected the memories from December 16, 1941, exactly 80 years ago, when she sang two songs in a studio for a radio. The singer wrote, "16 December 1941 ko, ishwar ka pujya maai aur baba ka ashirwad lekar Maine radio ke liye pehli bar studio me 2 geet gaaye the. Aaj is baat ko 80 saal poore ho rahe hai. In 80 saalo me mujhe janta ka aseem pyaar aur ashirwad mila hai, mujhe vishwas hai ki aapka pyaar, ashirwad mujhe humesha yuhi milta rahega." (On 16 December 1941, I took the blessings of my parents and sang two songs for the first time in a studio for radio. Today, it has been 80 years and in these years, I have received immense love and blessings from the public. I believe you all will keep loving and blessing me forever.)

Lata Mangeshkar's childhood picture

16 दिसम्बर 1941 को,ईश्वर का पूज्य माई और बाबा का आशिर्वाद लेकर मैंने रेडीओ के लिए पहली बार स्टूडीओ में २ गीत गाए थे.आज इस बात को 80 साल पूरे हो रहे हैं.इन 80 सालों में मुझे जनता का असीम प्यार और आशिर्वाद मिला है,मुझे विश्वास है की आपका प्यार,आशिर्वाद मुझे हमेशा यूँही मिलता रहेगा. pic.twitter.com/YwFTkkPMnb — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 16, 2021

The veteran singer often reminisces about her younger days and shares them with her fans. Last year, when she recalled her radio debut, she also mentioned that her father was immensely proud of her and was relieved as he was sure about her singing career. Lata Mangeshkar's father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned classical singer who trained her in music since her younger days.

Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya.Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the.Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui,ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 16, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar is known as the Nightingale of India for her melodious voice. In the span of eight decades, she has sung thousands of songs in 36 Indian and foreign languages. However, she primarily sings in Hindi and Marathi. In 1989, Lata Mangeskar was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award. Later in 2001, the Indian government honoured her with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country. Some of her legendary tracks are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Yeh Galiyaan Yeh Chaubara, Tu Kitni Achhi Hai, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai and many more.

Image: Twitter/@mangeshkarlata