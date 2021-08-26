Throwback Thursday: Remember Riya Sen? See Where The 'Style' Actor Is Now

Riya Sen was quite popular in the late 90s and early '00s. She rose to fame with Falguni Pathak's one of the most popular music videos, Choodi Jo Khanki. The actor was repotedly a teenager when she was featured in the song and had won the hearts of the audience with her charming smile and innocent looks. Since then, Sen has appeared in a number of popular films such as Qayamat, Jhankaar Beats and Style among several others. Even though the actor has been away from the limelight in the past recent years, she continues to be an internet sensation.

Throwback Thursday: Where is Riya Sen now?

Riya Sen hails from a royal background. She is the daughter of Tripura royal Bharat Dev Varma and actor Moon Moon Sen and is a sister of actor Raima Sen. She made her acting debut with 1991's release, Vishkanya, where she appeared as a child actor. Her first commercially successful film was 2001's comedy-drama, Style, which was helmed by N Chandra. Since then, the actor has appeared in numerous films such as Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Shaadi No. 1, Silsiilay, Apna Sapna Money Money, Heyy Baby, Paying Guests, Benny and Babloo among others.

The actor has also appeared in several Bengali, Hindi as well as Telugu films such as Mone Pore Tomake, Nenu Meeku Telusa...?, Abohoman, Noukadubi, Kolkata Calling and others. She has also starred in various web series such as Ragini MMS: Returns, Poison, Mismatch and 2020's MX Player series Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Currently, the actor is busy filming for a thriller murder mystery film titled Death Tale. The 90-min drama is bankrolled by Joydeep Biswas and is helmed by Shawn Arranha. Amit Singh takes care of the cinematography and it also stars Ayaz Khan, Atul Verma, Garima Jain and Aditya Lakhia. It is being shot in Uttarakhand. Riya Sen shared the update on her Twitter handle with a stunning picture of herself.

I’m currently shooting beautiful Uttarakhand for DEATH TALE . A 90 minute thrilling murder mystery in Hindi .

Produced by Joydeep Biswas directed by Shawn Arranha & shot by Amit Singh .With a crew of talented actors , Ayaz Khan , Atul Verma , Garima Jain & Aditya lakhia . pic.twitter.com/DgC1QJW4P3 — Riya Sen (@Ri_flect) August 22, 2021

The 40-year-old actor, who was first recognised as a model, enjoys a massive fan following of 1.4m on Instagram and 42.2k on Twitter. She has been treating her fans with snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Sen continues to grab attention with her recent photoshoots. Take a look at her posts.

IMAGE: RIYA SEN'S INSTAGRAM