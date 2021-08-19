Throwback Thursday: Remember This Kid From Fanaa? Here Is Where Ali Haji Is Now

Ali Haji rose to popularity with his role in the romantic drama Fanaa where he played the role of Amir Khan and Kajol's son. Haji went on to appear in several mainstream Bollywood movies as a child artist. Apart from acting, Ali Haji has also written and directed few short films. Read on to know what is Ali Haji doing currently.

Throwback Thursday: Where is Ali Haji now?

After his role in Fanaa, Ali Haji went to star in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer Ta Ra Rum Pum. Ali was also seen in the English drama film Noblemen that also starred Kunal Kapoor. The story is about a 15-year-old boy, struggling with his adolescent years, who is terrorized by a gang of bullies in a posh boarding school. This sets forth a chain of events that leads to a loss of life and innocence. For his performance in the movie, Haji won the ‘Best Child Actor’ award at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2018. He was most recently seen biographical drama film Super 30 based on the story of a mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar as well as his educational program of the same name. The movie also featured Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur.

Haji's next project will mark his debut as a feature film director. He has written and directed the upcoming movie #JusticeforGoodContent. It is currently in post-production. The movie is a satire on the Indian film industry’s long-standing insider-outsider debate with the protagonist named Good Content. It maps the journey of a young filmmaker through the rigamarole of various processes, like producers, casting directors, and talent agents to mount a film. The film features an ensemble cast including Suresh Menon, Anu Menon, Vijay Patkar, Rajkumar Kanojia, Max Fernandes, Jaimini Pathak, Delnaaz Irani, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Kabra, Kritika Avasthi, Dilnaz Irani, Krishna Bisht, Rati Shankar Tripathi, Rajendra Chawla, Prabhjyot Singh, Vanita Kharat and more. The film is slated to release digitally this year.

Recently Haji celebrated 14 years of his Fanaa, taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "Can't believe it's been 14 years of #Fanaa! Rehaan Jr. will always be a part of me. Thank you for all the love, always. Aur haan, Rehaan aapse jitna pyaar karta hai, utna pyaar aap Rehaan se nahi karte. @_aamirkhan @kajol @kunalkohli #rishikapoor @yrf."

