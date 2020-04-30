Throwback To Irrfan Khan's Most Memorable BTS Photos From 'Piku'

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. His passing has left his fans heartbroken and many celebrities paid their last respects. Khan had starred in several successful Bollywood films and has even worked in British and American films.

In the year 2015, he shared the big-screen with actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the film Piku. Piku was comedy-drama that revolved around Piku, played by Padukone, her eccentric father played by Bachchan, and Rana, played by Irrfan Khan. Here are some behind-the-scene footages from Piku:

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise stated, “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

