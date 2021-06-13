Throwback To When Disha Patani Gave Nora Fatehi The "best Teacher" Gift

Nora Fatehi is best known for her dance moves and has also gained popularity for her appearances in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies. She had once shared a glimpse of a gift she received from Disha Patani that included lots of goodies. She had also revealed how Disha Patani referred to her as the ‘best teacher’ and had even shared a note of gratitude for her.

Disha Patani’s ‘best teacher ever’

Nora Fatehi had once taken to her Instagram handle and had dropped in this cute photo of herself posing with Disha Patani. In the photo, Nora Fatehi was seen holding a couple of gifts in her hand with Disha Patani standing next to her and capturing a selfie of them together. The photo showed a coffee mug in Nora Fatehi’s hand that flashed ‘best teacher ever’. One of the gifts also included a cute teddy bear with a red heart in its hand along with wrapping paper and the coffee mug box in another hand.

In the caption, she had first thanked Disha Patani for the lovely best teacher gift and had added that she was glad to be her dance teacher always. She had also added hashtags for Disha Patani referring to her as her favourite and her best student.

The post had even received tons of reactions from fans who had swamped the comment section with compliments for both Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. Many of them had mentioned that they looked cute. Even Disha Patani had reacted to the same and had added that she loved her and had even referred to her as a ‘superwoman’. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nora Fatehi’s Instagram post.



Nora Fatehi’s songs

Nora Fatehi has appeared in a variety of music videos and movie songs and managed to leave her fans speechless with her stellar performances. Some of the famous Nora Fatehi’s songs include Baby Marvake Maanegi, Pepeta, Naach Meri Rani, Body Dance Cover, Chhor Denge, Pachtaoge, Alif Se, Rock Tha Party, Dilbar, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Kamariya, Door Number, Napere Pinky, Manohari, Naah and many more.

IMAGE: NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM

