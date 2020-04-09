Throwback: When Sonam Questioned Deepika Padukone's Fashion & Her 'over-enthusiastic' PR

A few years back there were some cold vibes shared between Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Speaking on Koffee With Karan with her father Anil Kapoor, she was asked to give some fashion advice to the Chhapaak star, and this conversation is now being spoken about once more online.

When Sonam slammed Deepika

Sonam had said, “Create your own style.” She then compared Padukone to Katrina Kaif and said, “Katrina is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a T-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail... I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months’.” Calling Deepika a ‘good girl gone bad’, Sonam had said that the one thing Deepika has that she doesn’t is ‘an overenthusiastic PR team’. For those unaware, during that time Deepika had recently separated from Ranbir Kapoor who is Sonam's cousin.

READ: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif; A Look At What Celebs Are Wearing During Lockdown

However, this was not the only incident wherein Sonam hit out at Deepika. Sonam in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show was asked to pick the better actor between Deepika and Priyanka Chopra. “Priyanka,” came her prompt response. In another incident, the actor stated that she does not hide the fact that she is looking for projects in Hollywood. Informing that she would be open about it, Kapoor said, "I won't just randomly come out of nowhere and inform that I have bagged a Hollywood project".

READ: Sonam Kapoor Removes Gel Nail Polish At Home, This Is How You Can Do It Too!

Sonam Kapoor was hinting at Deepika Padukone's film with Vin Diesel titled as xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. In the film, did some dangerous stunts and action sequences in the film. xXx: Return Of Xander Cage revolved around the story of a former satellite programmer, Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) who is called by the NSA ( National Security Agency) to find out a satellite controller which got stolen from the CIA or Central Intelligence Agency.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage was the third installment of the xXx franchise, the first two installments were: xXx in 2002 and xXx State of the Union' in 2005. Besides Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel, the film also starred Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.