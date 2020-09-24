Tia Bajpai Shares Drug Test Results; Requests All Artists To 'put It Out In Public Domain'

Actor Tia Bajpai on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share her drug test results amid the ongoing Bollywood-drug nexus probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In a one-minute video message, Tia requested her fellow colleagues in the industry to get a drug test done and urged them to put it out 'in the public domain'.

She highlighted that by doing this, they will be able to help 'their families, their career, and the fans'. Bajpai said, "Right now the entertainment industry is being maligned because of certain people consuming drugs. That is why I have gotten my drug test done -- and it is all negative. I would request everyone to kindly not paint everyone with the same brush, some of us are working hard to create a name for ourselves. I would request all my fellow artists to get a drug test done and put it out in the public domain --- do it for yourself, your family, your career, and most importantly - your fans who love you unconditionally." [sic]

Top Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Rakul Preet Singh, and designer Simone Khambatta were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their names were revealed by Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha while probing a drug nexus in the actor’s death case. In an interesting twist, the narcotics investigation in Mumbai has now expanded to the television industry.

Several TV actors including Abigail Pandey and her husband Sanam Johar have also come under NCB scanner after multiple raids were carried out in the city. The agency has reportedly summoned at least five television stars for interrogation in the drug case. As per sources, these five actors were named by drug peddler Anuj Keshvani during the investigation.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. The video in question had been shared by Karan Johar and had taken place at his house. The NCB has transferred the complaint to Mumbai and is verifying the video.

