'Tiger 3': Katrina Kaif's 'day At The Park' Pics From Russia Leave Netizens In Awe; See

Katrina Kaif, who is currently in Saint Petersburg, Russia shooting for her upcoming movie Tiger 3, surely knows how to make the most out of her time between filming. The actor, who recently jetted off for the movie's shoot, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, to share glimpses of her 'a day at the park'. The actor can be seen with her hair open, wearing a comfortable polka dot skirt with a matching blue top, as she looked super happy and chirpy posing for the camera. The actor also posted a video, where she can be seen exploring the beautiful lanes of Russia, looking breathtaking as the wind blows through her hair.

Katrina Kaif's fun-filled 'day at the park'

The actor has been doing all touristy things when it comes to her work trip to Russia on a shoot for the action thriller, Tiger 3. From roaming the streets of Saint Petersburg to casually spending time in the parks, her adorable photos have swept the fans off their feet. Have a look at the actor's 'Out and about in the world' posts.

As soon as the actor, who enjoys a massive fan following of more than 52 million on Instagram, uploaded the posts, her fans swarmed her comments section with lovely compliments and heart emojis. One user commented 'Gorgeous', while another wrote a heartfelt message, that read, "We have been seeing how you're blessing every fan with selfies and autographs in Russia. Your kindness and your humble nature are what makes you a Star today. You're kind, sweet and caring. I hope you keep smiling and keep blessing the fans with your presence. Take care KK. We love you."

More about Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie

The actor's upcoming Tiger 3, is a third instalment in the highly successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise. The movie is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it is backed by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Katrina, who will be essaying the role of ISI agent Zoya once again, actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. The first movie from the popular franchise was released almost a decade ago in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second instalment, Tiger Zinda Hai, came out in 2017, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both the movies were well received by the audience, making them blockbusters.

The actor has an interesting pipeline of movies apart from this. She will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as the much anticipated Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The actor is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

(IMAGE- KATRINA KAIF/ INSTAGRAM)