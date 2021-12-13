Student of the Year 2 star Tiger Shroff is a huge fitness freak and he continues to inspire his fans and followers by sharing pictures and videos from his workout sessions. Recently, the actor took to his verified Koo handle and dropped a stunning video of himself enjoying his running session amidst nature. Tiger can be seen running while donning his workout boxer. In the caption, the actor simply shared an update with his fans about his new workout routine.

Tiger Shroff gives major fitness goals in his latest video

Taking to his verified Koo handle, Tiger Shroff posted a video where he can be seen wearing a yellow coloured boxer and a pair of white running shoes. He added a pair of dark shades to complete his look. As for the caption, he wrote, "Some nature cryotherapy to start my day. #-1 degrees." Many fans and followers dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section of the post. Several of them also complimented him for his dedication to fitness.

Well, like Tiger, his sister, Krishna Shroff, and his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, too are fitness enthusiasts. They frequently treat fans with a glimpse of their workout routines. Check out their posts below.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming high octane action-packed thriller titled Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon. The film marks the duo second collaboration after their debut film, Heropanti. The actor has been keeping fans on the edge by sharing updates and behind-the-scenes images from the sets.

Tiger Shroff and producer of Ganapath Jackky Bhagnani shared a picture together from the sets of the film. The duo took some time out of their busy schedules to 'chill' together whilst enjoying a snowfall. In the pictures, The Heropanti actor donned his character's bruised and battered look hinting at an action sequence being filmed during the time.

More on 'Ganapath'

The excitement of the upcoming actioner has increased by tenfolds owing to the constant updates and BTS videos provided by the duo via their social media. The team of Ganapath jetted off to London last month for the longest schedule as they will be stationed there for almost three months. Recently, the Baaghi star shared his mugshots sharing a glimpse into his brooding look in the movie by writing, "All eyes on the prize🐯 #ganapath Hair''.

Directed and produced by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 23 next year.

Image: Koo/@tigerjackieshroff