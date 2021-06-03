Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Booked By Police; Kirron's Message For Fans: Bollywood Recap

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 3, 2021. From Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani being booked by the Mumbai Police to Kirron Kher leaving a message for her fans while battling cancer, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani booked by Mumbai Police

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Mumbai amid the lockdown-like restrictions on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. As per reports, the police stopped Tiger and Disha at the Bandra Promenade for being outside their homes after 2 PM. As per the latest norms in Maharashtra, the citizens are supposed to step out only for essential services, which have been permitted to remain open only between 7 AM and 2 PM in the ongoing lockdown, which is in force till June 15.

Kirron Kher gives a message to her fans while battling cancer

Kirron Kher's son Sikander Kher recently went live on Instagram giving a glimpse of his ailing mother Kirron Kher who is undergoing treatment for cancer. The Aarya actor had shared his mother’s diagnosis on social media a few months ago, revealing that she has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kirron thanked her fans for all their best wishes, love, and prayers that they have been pouring on her during her course of treatment. She greeted people with a big smile and said, “Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted with their baby

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently papped at the Mumbai Airport with their daughter, Vamika. The couple and the Indian cricket team along with their families were flying to England for the upcoming tournament. However, netizens slammed the paparazzi for clicking Virushka's picture with the baby without their permission, even when the couple had requested the paps to not take their daughter's pictures earlier.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome baby boy

Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya have become parents to a baby boy on June 2, 2021. Nihaar announced the happy news on his Instagram account by sharing a picture with Neeti and also confirmed that the mother and the baby are both safe and healthy. Neeti Mohan shared an adorable picture with her husband on Instagram and wrote, "Our family, @nihaarpandya & I are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in 😊."

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in Pakistan to be converted into museums

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government on June 1 approved the purchase of the ancestral homes of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. The government has decided to convert the two houses into museums. The Peshawar District Commissioner Capt. (retd.) Khalid Mehmud rejected the objections of the owners of both the houses and transferred the ownership of the houses to the Archaeological Department.

