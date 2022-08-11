Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Break-up Rumours Were False, 'duo Still Together': Report

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patany, who recently garnered a lot of attention owing to their reported break-up "never broke up", as per reports. Though the two stars have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, recently, there were rumours that the duo parted ways after almost seeing each other for six years.

Furthermore, an HT report cited Tiger's friend as a source who added that Tiger hasn't spoken about the breakup. "We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup," the source opined.

'Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never broke up': Report

Several reports suggested that the War actor was not committing to the relationship which became the reason for their breakup, but now sources close to Pinkvilla claimed that those were baseless rumours to create hype for Disha Patani's film Ek Villain Returns.

As per the publication, Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day and she spends her day with him and his family when not working.

"She is doing the same even today. So much so that couple leaves home together to work out," the source was quoted as saying. The source further said that she has been regularly spotted at Shroff's house ever since she finished promoting her recently released film Ek Villain Returns. The source claimed, "These breakup stories were definitely not from Disha & Tiger's end."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. The film hit the theatres on July 29, 2022, and has been doing well at the box office. Disha will be next seen in Yodha in which she will be showcasing some cool martial arts skills for which she underwent training for months. Apart from Yodha, she also has KTina, and Project K in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff also has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline which include Heropanti 3, Screw Dheela and Ganapath.

