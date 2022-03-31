Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Kickstart Promotions For 'Heropanti 2' In Style; Watch

In the upcoming action and drama-filled Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to amaze the audience with their amazing chemistry. The film will be a follow-up to Tiger Shroff's acting debut, in which he co-starred with Kriti Sanon. While the movie is almost a month away, actor Tiger Shroff has already started promoting his much-awaited film Heropanti 2.

Taking to his social media handles, Tiger Shroff posted a video of him and co-actor Tara Sutaria and wrote, “#heropanti2 @tarasutaria @the.vainglorious @sheldon.santos,” with two black and red heart emojis.

Tiger wowed his followers in the video by looking dashing in his loose black pants and shirt, which he paired with a shimmery black jacket. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, is stunning in a vermillion crimson chiffon saree. Fans filled the photos with their wishes in the comment section of the video as soon as it was posted on the photo-sharing platform. "Good looking people," one social media user said." Another social media user quipped saying, “waiting to see your dance with Nora, that will be haii garmi."

Melodious track 'Jalwanuma' out

Baaghi actor while talking to his social media handles teased the upcoming song Jalawanuma. The teaser saw Tiger Shroff looking dapper in black coloured attire as he flaunted his ace dance moves. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous in a strapless black dress with a thigh-high slit and long train. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "Jalwanuma, healing broken hearts with its melodious tunes." He further revealed the full song will be out on April 1. The upcoming song Jalwanuma is composed, arranged and produced by A R Rahman, while Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali crooned it.

Apart from Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 29 and will have a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Recently, the makers released the first song from the movie which is titled as DaFa Kar. Shot on Tiger and Tara, it happens to be a peppy track that will make you groove right away.