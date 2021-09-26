Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria's 'Heropanti 2' To Release During Eid Next Year

After the announcement made by the Maharashtra government that the theatres, which were closed down after the second wave of the ongoing COVID pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state. The announcement comes as a sigh of relief for the filmmakers whose film releases were postponed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. In a major development, the theatrical release of the upcoming action-drama, Heropanti 2 has been announced.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 release date announced

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Coming to you with 4 films 💥#Tadap - 03rd Dec 2021



83 - Christmas 2021#BachchanPandey - 04th March 2022 #Heropanti2 - 06th May 2022



SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES 🍿🎥



Love,#SajidNadiadwala, @WardaNadiadwala & #NGEFamily — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 26, 2021

Taking to its verified Twitter handle, Nadiadwala Grandson announced that the film will hit the theatres on May 6, 2022. Alongside Tiger Shroff, Heropanti 2 cast also includes Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The film is currently being shot in the UK. It marks the second collaboration between Shroff and Sutaria after Student of the Year 2. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier, Nadiadwala also revealed the release dates of three other films- Tadap, 83, and Bachchan Pandey.

Heropanti 2 is a sequel to 2014's release, Heropanti that is an official remake of the Telugu drama, Parugu. Helmed by Sabbir Khan and featured Kriti Sanon along with Shroff. The film marked their acting debuts in the industry.

(Image: Twitter/@Taran_adarsh)