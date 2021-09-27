Tiger Shroff Appears Excited To Bring 'Heropanti 2' To The Theatres In Eid Next Year

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to bring back the action from his debut movie in its forthcoming sequel Heropanti 2. The actor also shared a brief glimpse into his intense look from the film and also announced the release date of the film. Take a look at the updates of the upcoming actioner by Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff on Heropanti 2

Known to be an avid social media user, the 31-year-old took to his Koo app to share exciting updates about his forthcoming action flick with Tara Sutaria titled Heropanti 2. Marking the sequel to his debut movie, the film will be released during Eid next year on May 6, 2022. Appearing exiting to officially provide a release to his eager fans, the actor wrote, ''Its official! Heropanti 2 releases in cinemas 6 May 2022.''

Earlier, the actor shared a glimpse into his fiercely classy looking character from the sequel. Sporting a pair of sunglasses, Shroff looked dapper in a white button-up shirt. He captioned the post writing, ''Day 50 something #heropanti2''.

Netizens' reaction to Tiger Shroff's announcement

Fans in the comment could not help but share the actor's enthusiasm as they filled the comment section by expressing their anticipation for the film. Many wished all the luck to the actor for the release. Many were quick to drop compliments on the actor's look from the movie.

More on Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the actioner will mark the second collaboration between Shroff and Sutaria after Student of the Year 2. As per the look of the dark themed poster, Shroff and Sutaria are set to engage in high octane action as the former was seen shooting a gun while the latter held a fierce look as she held wielded a gun in one hand and steered the car with the second. The film is the sequel to Shroff's 2014 debut film Heropanti which also featured Kriti Sanon.

Apart from Heropanti 2, the actor will be seen in the fourth instalment of Baaghi which also featured actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. The fourth instalment of the franchise is in the making and is expected to release next year.

Image: Instagram/ Tigerjackieshroff