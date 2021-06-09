Tiger Shroff's fans know that he loves to stay fit whether it is through practising martial arts, lifting weights in the gym or playing sports. Recently, the War actor shared a video of himself playing basketball and scoring twice. He gave his followers two options to choose from and asked them which one they preferred.

In the first half of the video, he was seen dribbling the ball and then shooting it through the hoop by manoeuvring it from under his leg. As seen in the first half, Tiger was younger when he made the shot. In the second half, he posted a recent video of himself making a similar shot. He asked "A or B" in the caption and added a basketball emoji.

Tiger Shroff asks fans to choose as he shares two videos of him playing basketball

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was one of the first ones to compliment the War star. She wrote, "What can’t you do?" and added a rolling eyes emoji. Actor Vijaya Sharma picked the first video as her choice and said, "A" and adding clapping emojis for Tiger. Singer Vishal Sharma too complimented Tiger as he dropped heart eyes emojis for the actor. Vindu Dara Singh teased Tiger by writing, "School teams are missing you in football, basketball and many other sports." Tiger's fans flooded the comment section by showering him with heart emojis and fire emojis. The video was watched more than 470,000 times in an hour and received more than 176,000 likes.

On the professional front, Tiger is expecting the release of two movies. He is currently filming for the sequel of his debut movie Heropanti titled Heropanti 2. The movie, helmed by Ahmed Khan, is expected to release on December 3, 2021. On April 8, Tiger announced that one of the schedules of the movie had been completed. He posted a picture of himself on his Instagram handle to confirm the news.

Earlier this year, Tiger announced that he would be working with Vikas Bahl, Jacky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani for their movie Ganpath: Part I. He later revealed that his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon would be playing one of the lead roles in the movie. The movie is expected to release in 2022.

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.