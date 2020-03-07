Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' Earns More Than 'Baaghi' On Day One; Check Box Office Analysis

Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film Baaghi 3 recently hit the theatres on March 7, 2020. The audience and fans were eagerly waiting to see Tiger Shroff again in a combat avatar after War. Reportedly, the film bagged around ₹17.50 crores at the box office on its release day. Here are the details of the latest collection details and reports of Tiger Shroff's other releases.

Tiger v/s Tiger Day 1 biz

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Baaghi 3 is the biggest release of Tiger Shroff as it has been released on around 4400 screens in India. Whereas if we look at the Hrithik Roshan starrer, War, the film opened with ₹53.35 crores considering the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. On the other side, comparing to Tiger Shroff's previous releases, that is SOTY 2 and Baaghi 2, the films took an opening of ₹12.06 and ₹25.10 crores at the box office. Looking closely at the release dates of the film, SOTY 2 released on a non-holiday weekend, whereas, Baaghi 2 was released on Good Friday.

Baaghi Franchise and Biggest openers of 2020

On the other side, if only listing out the instalments of Baaghi series, Baaghi 3 took a strong opening than Baaghi, whereas, falls out at second spot as Baaghi 2's collection is more than Baaghi 3. apart from this, the Ahmed Khan directorial also tops the list of biggest openers of 2020 till now. The film surpasses the first-day collection of Ajay Devgn's Tanhji: The Unsung Warrior, that was reportedly ₹15.10 crores.

