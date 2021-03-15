Tiger Shroff Believes 'little Progress Is Still Progress' As He Deadlifts 220 Kgs | Watch

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to inspire his fans with yet another video. He shared a video in which he can be seen working out at the gym with heavyweights. In his caption, he spoke about what progress looked like. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's workout video below.

Tiger Shroff's video about 'little progress'

In the video, Tiger was seen doing the deadlift. He was seen in a full sleeves black t-shirt and green tracks. He was barefoot and wore a workout belt. One could also see gym equipment’s in the background. He captioned his post by writing, “220 kgs deads...120 kgs each leg step-ups..a little progress is still progress I guess @mmamatrixgym.” Fans and celebrity friends commented on his post in large numbers and encouraged the actor.

In his story, Tiger shared another video in which he was seen boxing at the gym. He wore a black hoodie, beige pants and boxing gloves. He tagged his fellow mate in the post.

Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak and is known for his action films. He often shares videos and pictures on his feed in which he can be seen exercising. Earlier, he shared a video in which he can be seen practising some moves for his next film. In his caption, he wrote, “Is it ok if I steal some moves from the new spiderman game for my next.”

In an earlier post, he shared a picture in which he posed facing the punching bag. He wore a grey tee and paired his look with a wristwatch. He gave an intense look while flaunting his muscles.

A peek into Tiger Shroff's career

Tiger Shroff made his film debut in 2014 with the action film Heropanti. He is best known for successful action films such as Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 and War. Tiger Shroff's latest music video, Casanova was recently released which received a positive response from the viewers. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath: Part One, Baaghi 4 and Rambo. While Heropanti 2 will release by year-end, Ganapath will see him reunite with his debut co-actor Kriti Sanon.

