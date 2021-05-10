Tiger Shroff Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Student Of The Year 2', Shares BTS Glimpses

Actor Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to celebrate 2 years of Student of the Year 2. The actor shared a playback video, posters, and a still from the movie on his Instagram story. Student of the Year 2 was released on May 10, 2019.

Tiger Shroff celebrates 2 years of Student of the Year 2

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes playback videos from Student of the Year 2. He then shared two posters of the film along with the co-stars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. Tiger also shared a still of his character from the movie. Take a look at the video and photos below.

Student of the Year 2 is written by Arshad Sayed and directed by Punit Malhotra. Actors like Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal, Samir Soni, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Bajaj are a part of the cast of Student of The Year 2. The film revolves around Rohan who follows his lover Mridula to St. Teresa’s college hoping to reunite with her. In college, Rohan befriends Manav who is constantly at loggerheads with his sister Shreya. After an incident, Rohan is expelled from the college and he decides to come back to prove his worth. Friends become enemy and things turn upside down when the college announces a Student of the Year trophy which Rohan must win at any cost.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti in the year 2014. He even won several awards like Stardust Awards and Stars Guild Awards for his performance in the movie. He then featured in several popular movies like Baaghi, Munna Michael, and Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff also paid a crucial role in the 2019 movie War. He was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 in the year 2020, in which he played the role of Ronnie Chaturvedi. He is currently working on his upcoming project called Heropanti 2. In 2020, Tiger Shroff also made his debut in the world of music and released his song called Unbelievable. This year, he released another song called Casanova which also garnered a good response from the audience.

Promo Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.