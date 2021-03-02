Tiger Shroff Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paparazzi, Cuts Cakes With Them; See Pictures

Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday today, March 2. The actor's social media profile was flooded with birthday wishes. The actor celebrated this special day with a number of paparazzi who showed up at his residence in Bandra. He cut four cakes as the paparazzi sung him the birthday song and clicked pictures.

Tiger Shroff spotted outside his residence cutting his birthday cake

The pictures of Tiger Shroff cutting his cake with the paparazzi have gone viral on the internet. The actor was seen sporting a lime yellow tank top and a pair of sweat pants. The cakes had pictures and one of them had a model of the actor set as a cake topper. Check out the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media below.

Tiger Shroff's birthday celebration with media paps

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Tiger Shroff's movies and other works

Tiger began his acting career with the Bollywood film Heropanti. For the film, he won numerous awards as well. The film released in the year 2014 and the actor starred opposite Kriti Sanon. Shroff went on to star in Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael in the first three years of his career.

Tiger Shroff then went on to star in the sequel of Baaghi, in which he starred opposite Disha Patani. He also appeared in Student of the Year 2 and War. The actor has also lent his voice for Spider-Man: Homecoming, for the lead character for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film.

Tiger has also made a special appearance in Welcome to New York. Apart from movies, the actor has also been featured in numerous music videos over the years. His first music video was Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main and went on to do music videos titled, Chal Wahan Jaate Hain, Befikra, Unblievable among others.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Tiger Shroff's latest work

Among the latest works of Tiger Shroff, the actor was previously seen in Baaghi 3. In the film, he shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor also debuted as a singer in the music video, Unbelievable. He was recently featured in Casanova, another music video that released this year.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.