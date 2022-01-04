Tiger Shroff Channels GOT Vibes On 'Heropanti 2' & Is Super Excited; Disha Patani Reacts

While films are being postponed due to the rise in COVID cases, the shooting for many of the projects is going on as per schedule. One such film is Heropanti 2.

Actor Tiger Shroff recently took fans inside the sets of the upcoming action film. The actor shared a sneak-peek of the sequences, and one could spot some Game of Thrones vibes from it. He said it was one of the 'most challenging sequences' and that he was excited to showcase it to the fans.

Tiger Shroff gives Game of Thrones vibe with sneak-peek in Heropanti 2 sets

The 31-year-old actor's swagger game was on point in a photo from the sets of Heropanti 2. Dressed in black trousers, a furry velvet jacket, the War star flaunted his abs in style. However, one could not miss the chair that he was seated on.

Shroff's 'throne' was similar to one from the popular series Game of Thrones, which had iron spikes and metals protruding from all sides.

The chair was created from tree branches and looked from the yesteryear era. The other members of the crew were dressed in gothic attire with pointed hats and black lipsticks. Tiger Shroff said that he had 'doubled up the Heropanti level' in this shooting schedule with this challenging sequence.

He also said that he could not wait to share a glimpse of the sequence. However, fans will have to wait till the movie hits the theatres as he said that the movie is all set for an April 29, 2022, release on the occasion of Eid.

The look left his family completely bowled over. Father Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff dropped fire and love-struck emojis.

Tiger's Baaghi 2 co-star and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani posted fire emojis and added that she could not wait to witness it on the big screen.

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 cast and crew

Tiger Shroff is paired opposite Tara Sutaria in Heropanti 2. It will be another collaboration for them after Student of the Year 2.

The project is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who joins hands with Tiger for the third time, after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

(Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)