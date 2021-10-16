Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Enjoy 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Show Amid Good BO Opening

Tiger Shroff had once played a superhero, in the movie A Flying Jatt some years ago. While fans wait for him to play a superhero again, the actor came out in support of another character with superpowers. The Baaghi star recently gave a shoutout to the movie Venom: Let There be Carnage.

Giving him company was none other than his former co-star and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The duo stepped out to catch the superhero venture. The movie recently hit the theatres in India and has made a good start at the box office.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani watch 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

Like the rumoured couple's usual way, Tiger and Disha did not get snapped together at the screening. The former was seen posing with the poster of the Tom Hardy-starrer, while the latter, wearing a mask, was only snapped exiting the venue.

Among the other persons present at the venue were Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff. Tiger's close friend Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa was also present at the venue. Venom: Let There be Carnage released in India two weeks after its premiere in United States of America and the other parts of the world. The movie has taken one of the best starts at the ticket windows in the COVID era.

The film was released on Thursday in India. The movie witnessed a good opening, as trade reports claimed that the movie earned Rs 3 crore on opening day. The figures are noteworthy because Bollywood films have also been earning around the same amount since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Movies like Bell Bottom and Roohi too had also earned in the same range, though collections in the pre-pandemic era used to be many times more than these figures.

Tiger, who is known to leave his fans and netizens stunned with his action-packed stunts and dancing, is working on multiple projects at the moment. These projects include Heropanti 2, where he is working opposite Tara Sutaria and Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Disha Patani is working on the movie Ek Villain Returns, of which she completed two shooting schedules already.

