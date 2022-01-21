Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Opt For Special Ways To Wish Krishna Shroff On Her Birthday

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff rang in her 29th birthday on January 21 and received a special gift from her brother, Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff. The birthday girl also received doting birthday wishes from her friends along with Tiger's rumoured beau Disha Patani. Check out how Tiger Shroff made his sibling's birthday special with his gift.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff wish Krishna

Taking to his official Instagram on January 21, the 31-year-old actor shared a candid picture with his sister to wish her a happy birthday. In a classic sibling move, the actor's wish was filled with a hilarious note poking fun at Krishna. He wrote ''Happy birthday to my bro @kishushroff. Sorry to take the best genes from our parents but we still love you. Hope I get your hot pout look though."

Additionally, he sent a sweet note to Krishna to reveal an exquisite birthday albeit with an amusing twist. The note read, ''Happy b-day Keeshu!! Love you so much. Wish you best of everything for you this year! Don't know what to gift you so thought of just getting you a trip to Maldives for "1 person only". Love you.'' Sharing the note on her Instagram story, Krishna responded, ''Definitely taking you up on that offer. Love yo much, Tiger. The biggest blessing in our lives.''

On the other hand, Disha Patani shared a video of them in the gym along with Krishna smiling cheerfully ahead of her cake cutting ceremony. She shared the posts with the caption, ''Happy B'day Krishna Shroff.'' Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff also shared a sweet note for her daughter by writing, ''Happppppiest birthday my darling daughter and my comrade in arms!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m SOOOO proud of the woman you have become!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kishushroff @tigerjackieshroff @apnabhidu'' Meanwhile, veteran actor Jackie Shroff shared a picture of Krishna and wrote, ''My Shakti @kishushroff ... Happiness Always

Happy Birthday''

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for multiple releases namely Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. On the other hand, Disha Patani is busy filming for Mohit Suri's upcoming film Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/dishapatani/krishnashroff