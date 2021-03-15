Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani step out in style; their companion too gets love from fans

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have kept the rumour mills abuzz on their alleged relationship over the past few years. The Baaghi 2 pair are known to spend quality time with each other, even taking off for holidays and going for outings. The duo stepped out again on Sunday, but were not alone, as Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff joined in.

Krishna Shroff joins Tiger-Disha for outing

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are known to maintain some mystery over their rumoured relationship, and try not to be snapped together even after their outings. That was the case as they left the restaurant after their dinner on Sunday too.

The latter, in fact, left the restaurant with Krishna Shroff. Not just were the duo dressed stylishly, Disha in an off-shoulder printed top over a skirt, and Krishna in a sleeveless crop top and denim shorts, they walked hand-in-hand on their way out. Tiger, on the other hand, exited solo without his rumoured ladylove by his side.

Not just for Tiger and Disha, netizens showered love on Krishna too. They responded with heart and flame emojis, apart from their words of praises.

Even Tiger and Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff sent her love for the trio.

Disha and Krishna are known to bond really well, and the duo have previously also shot fun-filled videos together. It is also common for them to post interesting comments on each other’s posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is gearing up for release on May 13. She has been shooting for the movie Ek Villain 2 at the moment.

Tiger on the occasion of his birthday on March 2, had announced that he is going to star in Heropanti 2. The movie is gearing up for release on December 3. Among the other films in his kitty include Ganapath, where he is paired opposite Kriti Sanon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.