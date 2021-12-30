Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Vacay In Maldives, Share Dreamy Holiday Pictures

Bollywood sweethearts Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has set the temperatures soaring with glimpses from their recent getaway. While the duo hasn't shared any pictures together, their posts seemingly confirm that they're vacationing at the same location. While Disha posed in a baby pink bikini, Shroff flaunted his chiselled physique via social media. Despite being spotted together on various occasions, the duo has kept utmost secrecy about their relationship.

Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani share gorgeous glimpses from their vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, December 30, the Malang actor posted myriad stills from the exotic location as she poses in a bikini and a blue checkered overall on top of it. She also shared a video of herself immersing in water as sunlight strikes her face. Take a look.

On the other hand, Tiger shared multiple pictures of his close-ups as he basks in the Island's sun. He also uploaded a video montage of his shirtless pictures while resting on a patio. His posts drew reactions from Krishna, his mother Ayesha Shroff as well as Jackky Bhagnani.

Tiger and Disha aren't the only Bollywood couple who jetted away for New Year. Paparazzi also spotted Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt as well as Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra as they headed for New Year 2022 celebrations.

More on Tiger and Disha's work front

Tiger will be reuniting with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon for the action-drama Ganapath. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will go on floors next year in December. Tiger Shroff is expected to be seen in full form in this film as the Baaghi star always stuns his audience with his acting prowess and stupendous action scenes. Kriti will also be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the movie.

On the other hand, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming venture Yodha, which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. Uploading a couple of pictures from the film's sets, Disha wrote, "Thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait for #yodha @sidmalhotra @sagarambre_ #pushkarojha.". Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri's action thriller movie Ek Villain Returns.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DISHAPATANI/ @TIGERJACKIESHROFF)