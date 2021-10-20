Tiger Shroff Drops Monochrome Photos From Sets Of Upcoming 'Heropanti 2'; See Pics

Actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2 which is set to release on Eid next year. The film is the sequel of the 2014 action drama that launched the actor's career in Bollywood. After receiving heaps of praises for his debut performance, the actor is all set to revive the same magic in the sequel which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Tiger Shroff on the sets of Heropanti 2

The 31-year-old actor is leaving no stone unturned to hype up the netizens for the release of his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2 next year. With almost 40 million followers on his Instagram, the actor is using the platform to drop exciting pictures from the sets of the movie hinting at his intense and broody look in the film. Adding more to his social media gallery, he dropped a series of monochrome pictures from the sets with the caption ''🎬🚀H2''.

The pictures were enough to set the internet ablaze as fans and celebrities alike started complimenting Tiger's pensive look in the pictures. His sister Krishna Shroff was quick to comment 'Stud muffin' under the picture while mother Ayesha Shroff dropped a string of heart emojis. Actor Rohit Bose and Siddharth Nigam were also all praise for the actor as they admired Tiger's look from the film.

More on Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff will star opposite Tara Sutaria in the upcoming actioner. It will mark the second collaboration between Shroff and Sutaria after Student of the Year 2. After a long wait, the actor took to his Instagram to announce the official release date of the film with the caption, ''Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath ❤️''.

As per the look of the dark themed poster, Shroff and Sutaria are set to engage in high octane action as the former was seen shooting a gun while the latter held a fierce look as she held wielded a gun in one hand and steered the car with the second. Apart from Heropanti 2, the actor will be seen in the fourth instalment of Baaghi which also featured actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. The fourth instalment of the franchise is in the making and is expected to release next year.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff