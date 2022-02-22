Actor Tiger Shroff who is known for his marvelous action sequences and acrobatic style in films has tried his hands into singing as well. Following his passion for singing, the actor who had belted out two prominent songs Unbelievable and Casanova is set to leave fans amazed with yet another peppy track. The Heropanti actor recently shared the teaser of his next song with Mouni Roy.

Tiger Shroff’s fans have a reason to celebrate. The actor is all set to sing his first-ever Punjabi track, titled Poori Gal Baat. The video of the song will feature Tiger Shroff with Mouni Roy. This song will be the Naagin actor’s first project after marriage with Suraj Nambiar. Tiger took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the upcoming song and wrote, “Coming soon #poorigalbaat #teaser.”

Tiger Shroff drops teaser of his next song with Mouni Roy

Going by the teaser, it seems that the song is surely going to leave fans groovy with its peppy beats. The teaser shows Mouni trying to keep pace with Tiger’s dance skills as both nail their looks together while passionately romancing. Tiger is seen wearing a shimmery shirt with glasses while Mouni looks sizzling in a golden and black dress.

Earlier, Tiger had shared a picture of the two stars on Instagram while expressing his ‘pleasure of working with beautiful’ Mouni Roy. “Had the pleasure of working with the beautiful and talented @imouniroy! I cant wait to share my first Punjabi single #poorigalbaat with you all (sic),” he wrote then.

Mouni was all praise for Tiger. “His talent hits hard, makes you wanna work on your craft more.. & in this single, he will blow your mind with his singing as well,” she said. Mouni added that she struggled to dance with Tiger but he was nothing less than brilliant. “The struggle of dancing with you was real @tigerjackieshroff you are BRILLIANT!” The song has been choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger has been loaded with several projects including Ganpath with Kriti Sanon. Tiger will also be seen in Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar.

IMAGE: Instagram/TigerShroff