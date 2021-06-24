Tiger Shroff Extends Birthday Wishes To His 'guru' In A Heartfelt Post; Shares Dance Video

Tiger Shroff, who has earned a huge fanbase for his dancing skills, has recently uploaded a video on his Instagram, wishing his dance teacher on his birthday. The video posted by the Baaghi actor shows him displaying some dance moves alongside his teacher. The post also got a lot of comments from Tiger Shroff's fans and followers, who appreciated the actor’s dancing. Read on to know more about it.

Tiger Shroff posted a video with choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar, to wish him on his birthday. In the caption of the video, he referred to Paressh as Guruji. The video shows him and Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar displaying their robotic style dancing moves. Tiger Shroff wrote in the caption, “Happy bday guru ji lv u,” followed by a red heart emoji and a tag of Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar’s Instagram ID. Take a look at the video from Tiger Shroff’s Instagram here:

This video of Tiger Shroff got a lot of comments from his fans and friends. Celebrities like Disha Patani, Rahul Dev, and Vishal Mishra also commented on the post, complimenting the dance displayed. Here are some of the comments from the video:

A sneak-peek into Tiger Shroff's photos and videos on Instagram

Among Tiger Shroff's dance videos, the most recent one that he posted, besides the birthday wish for his teacher, was a small dance video with Disha Patani. He had posted the video on Disha’s birthday, to wish her. Referring to the Malang actor as ‘villain’ in the caption, he wrote, “Happy bday villainnn,” followed by celebratory emojis.

The actor had recently also posted a video that amazed his fans. This video is a BTS clip from one of Tiger Shroff's movies of recent time, Baaghi 3, where he was shooting for an action scene, shirtless. This BTS video posted by Tiger Shroff garnered a lot of attention from his fans and followers. In the caption of the post, he mentioned how tough it was for him to shoot that particular scene.

A few days back, Tiger Shroff had also posted a close-up picture of himself, where it seems like he is lying on a beach. He captioned the picture with a tiger emoji. Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff commented on this picture, calling him ‘pretty,’ and musician Himesh Reshammiya also commented with applauding emojis.

