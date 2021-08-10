Tiger Shroff Feels 'great Honour And Pride' As He Presents New Song 'Vande Mataram'

After impressing fans with his acting prowess, actor Tiger Shroff has come out with a patriotic song, titled Vande Mataram. Sharing the song's link on his Instagram account ahead of the country's 75th Independence day, the Heropanti actor said that he takes 'great honour and pride' in dedicating the song to the nation and its people. Apart from lending his voice for the patriotic anthem, he has also featured in its official music video. The actor has collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Remo D'Souza for the song. While Bhagnani is producing the song, Remo is directing the music video.

Tiger Shroff feels honoured to star in the patriotic song, Vande Mataram

Sharing the song, which is composed by Vishal Mishra, the actor wrote, "This one's dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram This will always be very special and close to my heart,".

The song celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country. The music video also gives glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, New Delhi. Talking about the song Jackky said,"Right from its inception, we have been focused on making music that is not confined to the boundary of a genre and Vande Mataram is one such example of that. With Tiger's lovely voice, Remo's fine lens of direction, and Vishal's beautiful composition we are sure that this song will touch millions of hearts,".

Tiger Shroff to croon patriotic anthem

Just a few days ago, the actor, who has previously sung two English songs - Casanova and Unbelievable, took to Instagram and announced the news with a teaser of the song. Sharing his excitement on the release he wrote, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August (sic).".

On the work front, movies in Tiger Shroff's kitty include Heropanti 2 and Ganapath: Part 1. He has also been confirmed for Baaghi 4 and a remake of Hollywood hit Rambo.

IMAGE: TIGERSHROFF/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.