Tiger Shroff Feels 'honoured And Privileged' To Work With AR Rahman In 'Heropanti 2'

Oscar winning singer A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan are coming together on board after 25 years to create some extraordinary magic in the upcoming thriller drama Heropanti 2. Actor Tiger Shroff who will be seen playing the titular role in the film, took to his Instagram stories and expressed his ecitement of working with the legendary singer and composer AR Rahman.

The actor shared a piece of news and wrote, "Absolute honour and privilege to work with the legendary maestro AR Rahman sir." A R Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film. By announcing the good news, the makers have raised the bar of the expectations of the viewers. Interesting this time A R Rahman will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film.



Earlier, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the film. Donning a black suit and posing with guns on the top of a car, the actor hinted about the high octane action sequences and stunts that will be shown in the film. Talking about his upcoming film, Tiger Shroff said, "My first love is back, action, thrill, like never before!". He further added, "Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff who was alst seen in Baaghi 3, will next be seen in another suspense thriller film Ganpath where he will perform some gut wrenching stunts and action scenes. Apart from his films, the actor also released two music singles Unbeleivable and Casanova that was very well received by his fans.

