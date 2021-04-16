Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Biceps While Posing For Paparazzi From Home Balcony; WATCH

Baaghi star Tiger Shroff was spotted shirtless on his home balcony by the paparazzi. The young actor, known for his action movies, dancing skills, and great physique, decided to flex his muscles for the cameras. Popular paparazzi social media account, Viral Bhayani, shared the video on his Instagram.

'Tiger Shroff's cool swag'

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Tiger can be seen shirtless and leaning over his balcony. Tiger went on to flex his biceps and flaunt his physique. The actor continued to smile and wave to the cameras . After a while, Tiger can be seen walking back to his home. Viral Bhayani captioned the video as 'Tiger Shroff cool swag'.

Netizens' reaction to Tiger Shroff's video

Fans of the actor went gaga over Tiger in the comment section. The comment section was flooded with fire and heart emojis while several complimented the actor by writing 'OP' and 'Hard' under the post. One fan wrote 'Goku' while another wrote that he did not need any introduction and paired it with a heart emoji.

A look at Tiger Shroff's videos and photos

Showing off his athletic skills, Tiger took to his Instagram to share a video of him jumping over a 153 cm block. Dedicating the video to Shreyas Iyer, Tiger shared the throwback video. Continuing the saga, Tiger shared another video where he made fun of his trainer. The actor successfully performed an impressive stunt while his trainer failed at the task to which Tiger jokingly captioned the post writing 'when your trainers don't look like your trainer'.

Tiger launched his Youtube channel in 2019 and released his new song 'Casanova'. With over 150k subscribers, the actor continued to upload videos of his new music such as BTS and the acoustic version of his new song. Tiger Shroff's videos on his Youtubes have so far amassed over 15 million views.

Tiger Shroff's latest movies

Tiger Shroff is all set to appear in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath alongside his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The 31-year-old actor took to his Twitter on the 2nd of March to announce his upcoming movie. Teaming up with Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2, the sequel to his debut movie Heropanti.

