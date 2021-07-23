Tiger Shroff Flaunts Ripped Body During 'Heropanti 2' Prep; Krishna & Disha's Sister React

Tiger Shroff’s last film Baaghi 3 did not have the best run at the box office, and so the actor would be keen to bounce back with a bang. The first project in this endeavour is Heropanti 2, which sees the return of his character who had shot him into the limelight. The Baaghi star is getting action ready for the venture by building his physique.

Tiger Shroff action ready for Heropanti 2

Tiger seemed to push himself as he flexed his biceps ‘12, 13, 14, 15’ with dumbbells in a video posted on Instagram. The 31-year-old’s chiselled physique, well-built shoulders and chest, and heavy arms, apart from six-pack abs, did not go unnoticed. In the caption, he wrote that he was ‘action ready after a while’

His team members too seemed impressed, and this included his trainer, who was seen recording Tiger's exercise with delight.

Among the others who were impressed included his sister Krishna Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo. While the former called him a ‘real-life superhero’ and praised him for having his ‘armour’ on all the time, the latter conveyed good wishes for the venture.

Heropanti 2 had been announced in February last year, and the release date had been scheduled for July 16, 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed this plan. The makers announced in March this year that the movie will be hitting the screens on December 3.

Tiger was clicked by the cameras in April this year in a suited look, the same as the one shown in the first poster, and that was reportedly from the wrapping of the first schedule .

My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/g9JyMNzhiM — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2021

The movie is being helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, who has also directed Baaghi 2 and 3. Heropanti 2 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is being written by Rajat Arora.

Among other films in Tiger’s kitty, include Ganapath: Part 1. He has also been confirmed for Baaghi 4 and a remake of Hollywood hit Rambo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.