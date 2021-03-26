Tiger Shroff Gets Into An 'impromptu Spot' As Krishna Shroff Lifts '90 Kilos' In The Gym

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff took to Instagram on Friday, March 26, 2021, to "show off" lifting 90 kgs in the gym. Along with the post, she also penned a note revealing details about the same. Krishna also thanked her brother Tiger Shroff in a quirky way for his support for his "impromptu spot".

Taking to her Instagram stories, Krishna shared a short video where she can be seen lifting 90 kgs weight on her shoulder with the guidance of her trainer. One can also notice Tiger Shroff who is standing behind his sister to support her. Krishna aced in lifting the weights. Towards the end of the video, Tiger and the rest of the members were quick enough to help her put the weights back at their place.

Along with the video, she wrote, “90 kilos this week, 100 the next." She added, “wasn’t going to train this evening but had to show off a little bit since @tigerjackieshroff was around”. She concluded by saying, “thanks for the impromptu spot". Take a look at the screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story below.

About Krishna Shroff's app

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram Stories on March 25 to share a promotional video introducing her app. She announced her own app, stating that her fans can now connect with her directly. Krishna Shroff also mentioned that using her app will give her fans access to her exclusive posts, and she urged them to join it and show her some love. In her Instagram bio, the celebrity has included a link to her app. Ayesha Shroff, Krishna’s mother, also promoted her daughter's app on Instagram. Ayesha Shroff commented on the official launch video, "Soooooo proud of you my little baby girl!!". Take a look at the post below.

Krishna Shroff recently shared an Instagram photo with her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna is seen in the photo carrying Tiger on her shoulders. Along with the photo, she shared videos of the photo's backstage. She can be seen shrieking in the video as Tiger nearly falls off her shoulders. In the third video, Tiger is seen throwing a kick at Krishna while she deftly dodges it. Krishna captioned the photos and videos, "He's always got my back and I'll forever lift him up," she said in the caption.

Image Courtesy: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.