Tiger Shroff Gives Peek Into His 'kind Of Music' With Another Jaw-dropping Video

Seems like Tiger Shroff is missing his workout sessions. The actor took to his Instagram on June 7 to share a video where he was seen training with his team. In the video, Tiger Shroff is seen aiming and kicking his targets with great precision. As he kicks the target right, the actor's team gets stunned and cheers for him for getting it right. Tiger Shroff's Instagram story was shared by the actor with the caption, "my kind of music" with a dancing emoticon.

Tiger Shroff 4 to 1 aerial kick

In the recent past, Tiger Shroff shared a video where he is seen kicking four targets at a time. In the video, four team members are seen holding targets as Shroff gets ready to hit them. He comes forward by aiming the targets and hits all four targets one after the other. His team is visibly impressed after seeing him kick the targets precisely. Fans in a huge number lauded Tiger Shroff for his skills.

Tiger Shroff's latest projects

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the 2020 movie Baaghi 3. The actor will be next seen in Heropanti 2. Earlier, the actor had shared a picture from the schedule wrap of this action drama film through his social media post. In the picture, he was spotted donning a black suit and red tie in the pictures. He was captured candidly with crew members around him. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet. The movie is helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will resume the filming of Heropanti 2 in Russia. The team has plans to shoot major action sequences in Moscow and a song in St Petersburg. The report also highlighted that Sajid Nadiadwala is making sure that all the crew members of the film Heropanti 2 are vaccinated before they leave for Russia.

Source: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.