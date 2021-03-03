Tiger Shroff Goes On A Dinner Date With Disha Patani And Family To Celebrate 31st Birthday

Actor Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were spotted by paparazzi having dinner together with their families on the occasion of Baaghi actor's 31st birthday on Tuesday evening. The actors stepped out after their dinner outing at a popular fine dining restaurant in Bandra West, Mumbai. A video of the couple walking out of the restaurant with their family members has been shared online. Tiger Shroff is seen in a sleeveless white tee and denim while walking ahead of the ladies and greeting the paparazzi with a namaste. He was followed by mother Ayesha Shroff who is seen talking to Ana Singh while sister Krishna Shroff and Disha walk behind them hand in hand.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted on a dinner date

Read more| Tiger Shroff's Marriage Plans Revealed By Papa Jackie Shroff; Find Out Details

Earlier in the day, Tiger was seen stepping outside of his residence to cut his birthday cake accompanied by inquisitive well-wishers and paparazzi. Multiple cakes were seen placed on the table on the occasion of his birthday. Take a look at the pictures here.

Read more| As Tiger Shroff Celebrates His 31st Birthday, Here're Lesser Known Facts About Him

Tiger Shroff marked his 31st birthday celebration with the release of the official poster of his upcoming action sequel Heropanti 2. He also revealed the theatrical release date which is set for December 3, 2021. The first film marked Tiger Shroff's acting debut in Bollywood also co-starring Kriti Sanon. The Baaghi star took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and made the announcement: "My first love is back- action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas." Take a look at the Heropanti 2 post here.

Read more| Manish Malhotra Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Tiger Shroff' On B'day; Calls Him 'fabulous'

More about Heropanti 2

The first instalment Heropanti was directed by Shabbir Khan, which was a remake of the Telugu film Parugu. The sequel is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also produced the first film. The script is penned by Rajat Arora. The film was announced last year with July 2021 as the tentative release date but was pushed to December due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan's third collaboration after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Read more| Disha Patani To Be 'Ek Villain's' Villain; Tiger Shroff Wishes Her Luck On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.